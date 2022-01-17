WATCH: Winter storm hits CNY with snow and ice Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK NOW.

KEY POINTS:

A winter storm will impact CNY over a 24-to-36-hour period.

Precipitation is mainly snow. sleet and freezing rain are mixing in as well Monday morning

TOTALS VARY AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE FINE TUNED, but highest snow amounts will be west of Syracuse

Watch for slippery and icy conditions for the Monday morning commute

PRE-DAWN MONDAY MORNING:

Snow/sleet and freezing rain mix through sunrise

A lull in the precipitation should also develop after 3 or 4 am for many, especially from around I-81 and Syracuse and points east

Temperatures rise to near 30 by daybreak Monday for most

The more westerly track of this storm means CNY is seeing a mix bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain because of a nose warmer in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

There will be some areas mainly north and west of Syracuse back towards Lake Ontario and the Central and Western Finger Lakes that receive 6+ inches of snow by daybreak Monday. It’s these areas further north and west of Syracuse where we expect a more challenging Monday morning commute.

Here’s a snow map which accounts through sunrise only.

MONDAY MID-MORNING:

For many, especially around I-81, Syracuse, and points east, there is a lull in the storm Monday morning

The morning commute is a slow and slippery one. Plan to add more time, even possible doubling your normal commute time to be safe.

If you’re closer to the shoreline of Lake Ontario or in the central/western Finger Lakes, you’ll have more snow and rougher conditions to work through.

After sunrise, we are done with the first part of our storm with temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 30s which will help the road crews, especially near and east of I-81.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Part 2 of our storm

The next wave of widespread snow moves in CNY as the storm moves into New England.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for many between about noon and 7 pm Monday. Winds will also crank up during the afternoon as the storm starts to pull away with some blowing and drifting snow kicking up too.

MONDAY EVENING:

Winds are northwesterly and gusting over 30 mph which will lead to blowing and drifting snow

Getting some help from Lake Ontario

The Monday evening commute may be a slow go too, especially if we get a burst of snowfall from Lake Ontario. Eventually, we do transition to more localized lake effect Monday night.

Snowstorm totals, by 7 p.m. Monday will be close to a foot in some areas north and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect snow continues for some

Turning colder for all with some blowing and drifting snow

Northwest winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph Monday night. This will keep producing some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Another 2 to 6 inches of additional snow is possible during this time.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although thankfully not as cold as Saturday, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with wind chills at or below zero.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect is expected to linger at least through lunch time with another coating to an inch or two possible southeast of Lake Ontario, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills likely start at or below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop Tuesday, especially for the afternoon as the air turns drier with high pressure building in during the day.