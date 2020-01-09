WATCH: Winter’s cold moves in for one day, turns warmer and rainy by the weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

It’ll be a frigid wakeup Thursday morning! Single digits and teens, but thankfully there will not be too much wind to provide even colder feel like readings.

High pressure that builds in late tonight will still control our weather on Thursday as it stays dry and seasonably under some sun.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return in the next 24 hours.

FRIDAY:

The leading edge to the milder air is a warm front and it is on our doorsteps by Friday morning. While we think it is warm enough for just rain showers in the Syracuse area Friday morning, a bit of a wintry mix may fall to start the day over the Tug Hill Plateau and point northeast.

Temperatures in the afternoon make it into the 40s but that is just the beginning.

For more on this weekend’s mild weather and soaking rain click here.