WATCH: With lake effect done, how cold does it get across Central New York tonight?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky becomes mainly clear across the region Tuesday night as high pressure settles into the Northeast.

Lows drop into the low to mid 20s but we suspect that outlying areas, particularly the valleys south and east of Syracuse, end up in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure stays in control for Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year. There is plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs well into the 40s!

Is the weather as nice across the rest of the Northeast and country Wednesday into Thanksgiving?? Click here to find out.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING):

On Thanksgiving Day itself we end up with more clouds in Central New York ahead of an approaching cold front.  Despite the clouds, it is still a mild November day with highs in the upper 40s.

While we think the best chance for rain comes Thursday night, a few showers may sneak in during the afternoon just as you are getting ready to walk off the Thanksgiving dinner.

Look for a change to colder weather and the return of snow on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Almanac

Almanac

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill Forecast

Wind Chill Forecast

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area