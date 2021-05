CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The watchfire planned at the New York State Fairgrounds has been cancelled for 2021. The Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 103, has posted a few watchfires of years past on its website.

In Fulton, however, the watchfire will take place on Friday, May 28 at Lake Neatahwanta from 7 to 10 p.m. The rain date for the event is Sunday, May 20 at 4 p.m.