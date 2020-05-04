Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Watchfire at the Fairgrounds Memorial Day weekend is cancelled

2015 Watchfire event at NYS Fairgrounds _-246350772976335700

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) According to the Vietnam Veterans of America Central New York Chapter, the annual watchfire scheduled for the Sunday evening of Memorial Day weekend (May 24th) has been cancelled.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

