Watchfire at the Fairgrounds Memorial Day weekend is cancelled Local News Posted: May 4, 2020 / 04:42 PM EDT / Updated: May 4, 2020 / 04:42 PM EDT GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) According to the Vietnam Veterans of America Central New York Chapter, the annual watchfire scheduled for the Sunday evening of Memorial Day weekend (May 24th) has been cancelled. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App