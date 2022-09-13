SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Drier and cooler times ahead. Find out how cool it gets below.

TONIGHT:

Cooler with an evening showers and storms. A few of the storms before sunset could have wind gusts past 30 mph and even some small hail. Otherwise, it’s mainly dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 50s with a breeze.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s breezy and drier Wednesday with a passing shower or two possible, especially east of Lake Ontario as a reinforcing cold front swings through and Lake Ontario chimes in a bit with some added moisture and lift.

Highs warm into the mid-70s which is where high temperatures should be for mid-September.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Other than an evening shower or two east of Lake Ontario, it’s a quiet and cool night ahead for Wednesday night as high pressure starts to build in.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 for most, but normally cooler spots probably dip into the mid-40s by sunrise Thursday!

LATE WEEK:

Beyond Wednesday’s second cold front passage, it turns cooler than average, more fallish, for the last half of the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s for all Thursday and possibly for some Friday!

We also expect to see some nice sunshine for the last half of the week thanks to high pressure settling in from the northwest.

The cool air around for the end of the week does not look like a true change to more permanent fall weather. We are warming back quickly heading into the weekend. We could be 80 degrees or even a bit higher again by Sunday! This is not too surprising since it is still summer technically until next Thursday night, September 22nd at 9:04 in the evening.