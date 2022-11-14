SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading through this week.

TONIGHT:

If you are heading to the S.U. women’s basketball game against Binghamton at the JMA Dome be sure to dress warm, but at least it’s dry. Go Orange!! Temperatures should be in the mid-30s for the walk to the game, and low 30s for the walk back to the vehicle.

Lows tonight under a partly cloudy sky should drop into the mid-20s as high pressure crests overhead.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

We get a break from any rain/snow on Tuesday with some sunshine in the morning giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. It is still chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Then comes the next weather maker headed our way for late Tuesday night and Wednesday as we watch a couple areas of low pressure, one tracking into the Great Lakes and another low headed toward the East Coast. This gives us the potential of accumulating snow, rain and or a wintry mix of precipitation. The greatest accumulations end up over the hills from this wintry event.

The key to this part of the forecast is how quickly the area of low pressure near the coast can strengthen. If that strengthening happens fast enough Tuesday night, more wet snow ends up falling with the potential over higher elevations for 6 inches or more by lunch time Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute could be a sloppy/slick one, especially across the higher terrain. Stay tuned for updates on this tricky part of the forecast.

Any snow/mix/rain should taper Wednesday afternoon with highs warming to near 40.

LATE WEEK:

Once that system departs, models are also pointing towards a continued pattern of brisk winds and lake effect snow. Initially, lake effect snow could fall Wednesday night into Thursday over parts of Oswego and Oneida counties before drifting north closer to Watertown Thursday night into Friday. Significant accumulations are likely in the most persistent snows east of Lake Ontario late in the week, especially across the Tug Hill and quite possible the Watertown area too.

Welcome back true Central New York November weather!