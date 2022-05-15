SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –

The chances for severe weather are increasing the next two days in Central New York as a warm and humid air mass gets swept out of the region.

Sunday afternoon a few scattered showers and storms develop from Syracuse south and a couple of the storms could have gusty damaging winds.

The bigger threat for severe weather, however, comes Monday.

The warm, humid air mass remains in place Monday but unlike Sunday, a strong cold front sweeps through and will be accompanied by strong winds aloft which is a recipe for strong to severe storms.

As of Sunday morning, the timing of the front and its storms Monday appears to be between 1 and 7 pm. The storms sweep from west to east through the region.

The greatest risk from the storms is damaging winds and large hail. However, it is possible that a couple of the storms could cause a brief tornado somewhere in Central or Eastern New York.

By Monday evening showers and storms move east of Central New York.