LATEST: Watching the coast closely as we approach the weekend…

There’s a little bit of snow at times this week and an arctic chill midweek, but all in all it’s a pretty uneventful week by late January standards here in Central New York.

STORM EVOLUTION

Late Thursday night into Friday another surge of arctic air and potent disturbance in the northern, polar, jet stream winds aloft is slated to move into the Northeast and CNY from Canada. Meanwhile, a very strong disturbance in the southern, subtropical, branch of the jet stream coming ashore on the west coast of Canada on Tuesday will make it’s way through the Rockies and Southern Plains through midweek.

By Friday, the piece of energy in the northern, polar, branch and energy in the southern, subtropical, branch are expected to team up and spawn a rapidly developing area of low pressure off the Carolina Coast on Friday. This storm that is expected to ‘bomb’ out as it moves parallel to the Mid-Atlantic and New England coastline Friday night into the weekend.

WHEN AND WHERE DOES STORM MAKE ITS PRESENCE FELT??

As of Tuesday morning, it appears the area that has the best chance of picking up significant snow, possibly a foot or two, and strong winds, 50 to 60+ mph, (blizzard conditions) will be New England, especially Eastern New England late Friday night through Saturday night. Of course things could, and probably will change between now and the weekend which would shift where the heavy snow and wind occur.

ANY IMPACTS HERE IN CENTRAL NEW YORK?

As of Tuesday morning, little to no impact is expected with current forecast track from the GFS, American, Canadian and the European all have the storm impacting areas no farther west than Southeastern NY and maybe the Albany area. The European model has the storm closest to us, but still keeps the accumulating snow east of us Friday night into the weekend.

The wind looks to be a bit gusty over the weekend with a touch of lake effect possible south and southeast of Lake Ontario is all.

Of course if the storm spins up farther west and tracks 2 or 3 hundred miles farther west then we could be talking about a snowier and windier scenario playing out in CNY this weekend. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for latest updates over the coming days.