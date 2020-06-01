Water and sewer replacement construction in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The replacement of water and sewer pipes in the City of Ithaca will shut down Catherine Street.

The project is set to begin Tuesday, June 2 at 7 a.m. It is expected to be complete on Friday, July 17.

The work is expected to improve fire flow capacity and sanitary sewer reliability.

Interruption of water service is expected. Customers affected will be notified individually.

Catherine Street will be closed to traffic during construction.