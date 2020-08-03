Water chestnut herbicide spraying to begin next Monday in Seneca River

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Otisco Lake Water Chestnuts_1067165013575814222

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department says it will treat sections of the Seneca River in Baldwinsville and Three Rivers area to reduce the presence of water chestnuts, beginning next Monday.

The health department says water chestnuts take root in the river bottom, spread quickly, and create a thick mass that can hinder navigation, crowd out other plants, and reduce fish habitat.

The health department says the herbicide to be used is called Clearcast (active ingredient: imazamox).

The department says while it is safe to use in the water, it can be harmful if absorbed through the skin or inhaled and can cause moderate eye irritation.

The county health department says signs will be clearly posted where the application is being conducted, and people should avoid the area while it is being treated.

Here is a link to maps showing where the treatment will take place.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected