Water chestnut herbicide spraying to begin next Monday in Seneca River

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department says it will treat sections of the Seneca River in Baldwinsville and Three Rivers area to reduce the presence of water chestnuts, beginning next Monday.

The health department says water chestnuts take root in the river bottom, spread quickly, and create a thick mass that can hinder navigation, crowd out other plants, and reduce fish habitat.

The health department says the herbicide to be used is called Clearcast (active ingredient: imazamox).

The department says while it is safe to use in the water, it can be harmful if absorbed through the skin or inhaled and can cause moderate eye irritation.

The county health department says signs will be clearly posted where the application is being conducted, and people should avoid the area while it is being treated.

Here is a link to maps showing where the treatment will take place.