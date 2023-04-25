SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a large water main break turned South Townsend Street into a stream for hours on Monday, water crews in Syracuse are finally fixing the last of the repairs along Lakeland Place on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Syracuse Infrastructure Public Information Officer has told NewsChannel 9 that after hours of water gushing out into the streets Monday that the break was isolated last night and water service along South Townsend was re-established.

According to 911 dispatchers, the break started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24, and turned a portion of South Townsend Street between East Washington and Landmark Place into what looked like a small river.

The water main break caused six inches of water to flow out into the street.

After multiple attempts to reach out to the city for more information on what’s behind the mess and a timeline for a fix, the City of Syracuse Office of Communications finally got back to NewsChannel 9 around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

According to the office, The Syracuse Water Department was working between East Washington and Landmark Place Monday night and as of Tuesday afternoon, they are finalizing repairs.