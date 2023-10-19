WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The current water issues in the City of Watertown have already caused closings for Friday, October 20.

The Watertown City School District will be closed for the day for both staff and students. Immaculate Heart Central was dismissed early on Thursday and will likely be closed on Friday.

All Jefferson County office buildings with the exception of the Watertown International Airport, Highway and Sheriff’s Departments will be closed.

Samaritan Medical Center has limited inpatient visitation and Emergency Department support personnel because of the water main break.

Here are the following restrictions that are in place:

Medical/Surgical Units, Critical Care Unit, Inpatient Mental Health – Visitation is closing at 3:30 p.m. on October 19, 2023 – will remain that way until further notice.

Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children – one support person allowed as of 3:30 p.m. on October 19, 2023 – until further notice.

Emergency Department (ED) – ED pediatric patients or those with an altered mental state or OB patients over 20 weeks are allowed one support person. No other support persons or visitors until further notice.

End-of-life / Comfort Care – These patients may have one support person. Compassionate exceptions are approved by the Nursing Supervisor – until further notice.

A water main break in the city has caused low water pressure, and the city is asking citizens to conserve water. There is also a boil water advisory in effect. City officials are working on trying to fix the main, but there’s no time frame on when service will be restored.