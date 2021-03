SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a water main break on the 200 block of West Fayette Street in Syracuse.

Residents and businesses in the are can expect water shutoffs until 5 p.m. Tuesday. If anyone impacted is in need of emergency water resources, they are encouraged to call 211.

The eastbound and westbound lanes on West Fayette Street from South Clinton to South Franklin Streets will be closed to traffic.