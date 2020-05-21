Water main break in Baldwinsville closes part of East Genesee Street

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Starting on Thursday, there will be a drive-thru safari open to the public just down the road from The Wild Animal Park. The owner of the park creating a brand new experience for Central New Yorkers after struggling to get by during the pandemic.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has been closed for seven months. It was supposed to reopen last month for the season, but the owner did not have enough money to do so because of the pandemic.