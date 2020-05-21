Water main break in Baldwinsville closes part of East Genesee Street

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in the Village of Baldwinsville.
The water main break is on East Genesee Street, between Salina and Spruce streets, near the Byrne Dairy. The portion of East Genesee Street is closed while crews make repairs.
