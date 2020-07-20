Water main break in Camillus shuts down part of Route 174

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police re on the scene of a large water main break.
Route 174 is shut down in both directions between Forward Road and Martisco Road. Police say the road could be shut down for most of Monday.
