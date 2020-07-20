Water main break in Camillus shuts down part of Route 174

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police re on the scene of a large water main break. 

Route 174 is shut down in both directions between Forward Road and Martisco Road. Police say the road could be shut down for most of Monday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected