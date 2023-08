Old rusty pipe with leak and water spraying out under pressure leaky leaking

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents in the Town of Lysander who live in the neighborhoods near River Road, which borders the Seneca River, are without water this afternoon, August 3, as a water main broke and began to leak.

The approximate location of this water main is by the intersection of River Road and Greenleafe Drive, according to OCWA.

Water was shut off around 1:30 p.m., according to a resident. OCWA is expecting to have the water main fixed and water running again by 5:30 p.m. today.