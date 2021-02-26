Water main break in Syracuse causing water pressure problems

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents in part of the Eastwood section of Syracuse may experience low water pressure problems or even no water for a period of time today.

Syracuse officials report a water main break at Sunnycrest Road and South Midler Avenue is the source of the problem.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the break, but residents in the area from Thompson Road to S. Midler Avenue and James Street to Caleb Avenue could experience low pressure or interruptions in service until about midnight.