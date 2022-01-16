Water main break leads to ceiling collapse at Liverpool’s Park Rose Estates evacuating residents into frigid weather

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A water main break caused a ceiling collapse at Park Rose Estates in the Town of Clay Sunday afternoon, causing residents to evacuate the building in frigid weather.

Multiple crews responded to the retirement community on Janus Park Drive including Liverpool Fire Department, North Syracuse Fire Department with assistance from the Onondaga County Emergency Management Office.

All residents have been evacuated and Centro buses were used to pick up residents on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will add updates as we get them.

