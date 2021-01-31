Water main break near James and Catherine Streets in Syracuse to cause water issues Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water will be busy all day Sunday, working to repair a water main break that happened at the intersection of James and Catherine Streets. Water shutoffs are expected to take place until approximately 11 p.m. Sunday.

Water service is expected to impact residences and commercial properties in the area on James Street from North McBride Street to Lodi Street; Catherine Street from East Willow Street to Burnet Avenue; and Wayne Street from Catherine Street to Lodi Street.

The intersection at James Street and Catherine Street will be closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic. Residential traffic will be able to use the side streets.

Residents in need of emergency water resources during the shutoff period can call 211.