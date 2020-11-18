Water main break on Electronics Parkway fixed

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A broken water main caused some residents around Electronics Parkway to have low or no water pressure Tuesday evening.

The water main break happened at the intersection of Bradley Street and Electronics Parkway and caused residents near the Sunflower Drive neighborhood to have low or no water pressure. The main was repaired Tuesday night and the system has been returned to normal, according to OCWA.

If residents experience cloudy water, OCWA recommends they run their cold water taps until the water is clear.

Streets that were affected included the following and immediate area of: