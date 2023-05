SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a water main break on North Beech Street between Hawley and Burnet Avenue.

The City of Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair the break. At this time North Beech Street is closed to traffic while they work.

Work is expected to be finished today.

Properties in the area may experience reduced pressure or interruption of water service during the repair. If residents have concerns about their water service, please call Cityline at (315) 448-CITY (2489).