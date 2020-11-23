Water main break on Syracuse’s North Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse water department crews are on the scene of a water main break on the city’s North Side. The break is at the intersection of Wold and Spring Street.
City officials report water service is impacting customers on the 400 block of Wolf Street and the 1200 block of Spring Street. The water will be out in that area until about 5 p.m.
The 400 block of Wolf Street will be closed to traffic while repairs are made.
If you are in need of emergency water resources, the city says call 211.
