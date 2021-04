Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Department of Water crews are working to repair a water main break on the 600 and 700 blocks of Erie Boulevard West.

Commercial properties from Erie Boulevard West, from South Geddes Street to Leavenworth Avenue will experience shut-offs until approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

Residents and businesses in the area in need of emergency water resources while the water is shut off can call 211.