Water main leak repair work scheduled overnight on West Genesee Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is scheduled to begin work to repair a water main leak on the 500-block of West Genesee Street at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Water crews anticipate the repair will impact water service on West Genesee Street, from North West Street to Van Rensselaer Street, and on the 200-block of Leavenworth Avenue, from Park Avenue to W.est Genesee Street. Water shutoffs can be expected until approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The northbound and southbound lanes on West Genesee Street, from North West Street to Plum Street, will be closed to all traffic.

Residents in need of emergency water resources during the shutoff period can call 211.