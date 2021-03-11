Water main repair near Syracuse City Hall impacts water service to area on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews will begin repairs to a water main Thursday, March 11 at 5 p.m. along East Washington Street near Syracuse City Hall.

The project will repair a water main leak and install new valves to minimize future disruptions to water service.

Properties will experience water shutoffs on the following blocks until the early morning on Friday, Mar. 12:

200 – 300 blocks of E. Washington Street;

200 block of E. Genesee Street; and

100 – 200 blocks of Montgomery Street.

Traffic will be impacted with delays occurring on both the eastbound and westbound lanes near the City Hall Commons building, located at 201 E. Washington Street. The project will also lead to traffic restrictions at the intersection of E. Washington and Montgomery Streets. Residents in need of emergency water resources during the shutoff period can call 211.