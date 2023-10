SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A water main at the 100 block of West Fayette Street in downtown Syracuse will be replaced starting Monday, Oct. 30.

During the project, westbound traffic on Fayette Street will be detoured to Washington Street. Eastbound traffic will not be interrupted. The project is slated to be completed in two weeks, but the timeframe is dependent on favorable weather conditions.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes if possible.