Water Safari Resort hiring for the summer

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Water Safari Resort in Old Forge is hiring for summer 2021. Positions are available at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water’s Edge Inn, and positions include food service, water rides, and retail. Water Safari does offer free lifeguard training for those interested in that position.

There are openings for a variety of summer work schedules, both full- and part-time, which include weekends and holidays from mid-June through Labor Day.

Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have several job openings from spring through fall.

Applicants must be at least 14 years of age; however, some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2021 season at Water Safari Resort,” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing. “We have three new state-of-the-art water slides, so becoming part of the team this summer will be extra special! Interest is high and positions are filling up quickly, so don’t wait to apply, the time is now!”

To view available positions, visit https://www.watersafari.com/jobs/.