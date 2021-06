OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Just in time for the hot weekend, the City of Oswego is looking to help you cool off, opening a splash pad at Breitbeck Park.

The new $400,000 water playground is located in the former baseball field. It will be officially open to the public on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. It will be fully ADA accessible.

To add to the fun, there will be a putt-putt golf course and snack shack concession stand put in place at the park.