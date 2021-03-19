Water system work will interrupt traffic, water service in Syracuse Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse water crews will install new water service in the 100 block of East Water Street on Monday, March 22.

The project means residents and businesses in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Water Street will experience water service interruptions between 2 and 6 p.m..

Crews will also be performing maintenance at the intersection of E. Water Street and Montgomery Street. The 100 and 200 blocks of E. Water Street, from Montgomery Street to S. Salina Street, will be reduced to one lane beginning at 8 a.m. Detour signs will be in place to redirect traffic. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.

Anyone with an emergency need of water during the shut off should call 211.