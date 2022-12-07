WATERLOO, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer took a trip to the Finger Lakes to discuss the growing NY wine industry with win supply chain partner, Waterloo Container.

Waterloo container hosted a roundtable discussion with Senator Schumer and stakeholders in the NY wine industry on the growing industry and how it has become an economic driver for New York.

They also discussed the future of the industry and critical advances Senator Schumer has made to grow the industry including funding to build the new USDA Grape Genetics Research Unit lab in Geneva, NY and to make the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act permanent.

The meeting began with a tour of Waterloo Container and officials of the company were able to showcase to the Majority Leader the modern facilities and the world-class services of Waterloo Container.

The discussion topics ranged from wine industry growth, to the positive and negative aspects of certain hurdles facing the industry from the business and environmental side of the spectrum.

“Waterloo Container, a 40 year family-owned business with 100 employees in the heart of the Finger Lakes, is part and parcel of New York’s world-class wine and craft beverage industry. It was great to gather at Waterloo Container to discuss our mutual efforts to grow this industry and leverage critical advances I secured including funding to build the new USDA Grape Genetics Research Unit lab in Geneva, NY and to make the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act permanent,” said Senator Schumer. “Thanks to decades of work by dedicated supply chain partners like Waterloo Container, New York’s wine industry is an economic driver providing $14.9 billion in economic impact, with 470 wineries and over 90,000 jobs.”

President of Waterloo Container, Bill Lutz, said that they were fortunate to have Senator Schumer come and tour the facility because his continued support of the wine industry has helped them thrive.

“As the wine industry grows, we can employ more people who in turn will support our local community. It’s an upward economic spiral, but the challenges we face on several fronts locally and state-wide are real and we appreciate the Senators interest and intent to help us solve those issues to ultimately drive tourism here and boost the industry’s growth,” said Lutz. “Special thanks also to Erica Paolicelli of Three Brothers Winery, Scott Osborn of Fox Run Winery, & Jim Trezise of Wine America for being a part of the discussion to bring a FLX presence to the table.”

Lutz said this event was a great step not only to showcase the issues and hurdles that the wine industry faces in NY, but to thank Senator Schumer for all his help at both local and federal level.

“We can hope for the best and see a bright horizon on the growing wine industry in NY,” said Lutz.