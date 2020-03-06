Waterloo man arrested for hitting and killing a utility worker while driving drunk

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Waterloo man is under arrest after hitting and killing a utility worker on the side of the road while driving drunk.

Deputies say Jon Lamere was driving north on Burgess Road when he hit Paul Kelley, who was working at the time of the accident. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was shut down for several hours.

Lamere has been charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, unlawful possession of marijuana, and using a cell phone without a hands-free device. He’s due back in court at a later date. The case is still under investigation.

