Waterloo man found, arrested after violating probation

(WSYR-TV) — A Waterloo man was found and arrested on Tuesday after violating his previous probation rules.

On Tuesday, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jeremiah Peterman, 30 of Waterloo. The arrest came from a 2020 arrest for offenses involving domestic violence.

This arrest led to Peterman being charged with the following:

One count of harassment in the second degree

One county of criminal contempt in the second degree

Aggravated family offense

Following the original arrest, Peterman was processed and released to a pre-trial release program under certain terms and conditions. This was being monitored by Seneca County Probation.

Peterman violated his conditions by cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. A warrant was issued and he was eventually located and placed under arrest.

At the time of the second arrest, Peterman was found to be driving a vehicle while his driving privileges were suspended.

Peterman was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he will stay until arraignment.

He is due back in town court at a later date.