Waterloo man injured in logging accident

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, a Waterloo man was injured in a logging accident on Dunham Road.

Just before 2 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said Todd E. Washburn, 52, of Waterloo, was severely injured after a tree fell on him and pinned him to the ground. People at the scene were able to move Washburn from under the tree, and emergency services were called.

Washburn was taken to a Rochester-area hospital by Mercy Flight. He is in stable condition with a severe leg and pelvis injury.