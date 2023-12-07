ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Waterloo Premium Outlets will soon be re-named “Finger Lakes Premium Outlets.”

The name change will be enacted on Friday. The property’s new identity, according to the investment company, is meant to reflect the region and attractions in the area.

The outlet mall will be celebrating the renaming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning with a new monument sign.

“For nearly three decades, the outlet mall has been recognized as one of the premier shopping experiences in the Finger Lakes,” said Seneca County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Shipley. “As the Finger Lakes Premium Outlets continues to evolve as a center for commerce and activity, its new name reflects the role that the local community has as a regional gateway for both visitors and residents alike.”

In addition, the mall has an updated color palette and a new pylon on the exterior of the building.