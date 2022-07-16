WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A section of St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street in Watertown is badly damaged after a fire broke out late Friday night.

The Watertown Fire Department was called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m.

Crews found The Mount Carmel Pavilion located in the back of the church burning.

Thankfully, the building and church were empty at the time and crews were able to quickly contain the flames.

No injuries were reported. However, there is significant damage to the back of the building and roof, according to Watertown Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Denney.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Watertown Police, Gulifoyle Ambulance, Fort Drum Fire, Watertown DPW and Water Department also responded to this fire.