WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Council approved a funding request to keep Zoo New York partially open while the zoo figures out its next move.

Zoo New York recently announced its temporary closure, but the city unanimously approved the funding request of $60,000.

A number of community members expressed their love for the zoo during the city council meeting on Monday, November 6.

Watertown officials will take the $60,000 from the fund balance, which will go to the Thompson Park Conservancy. However, the zoo will not be open to the public during the winter.