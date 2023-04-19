WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police activity closed streets in the City of Watertown Wednesday afternoon.

This was on High Street as law enforcement agencies had streets blocked off with police tape.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Watertown Police Department were on site. No additional information has been made available.

The Watertown City School District has held buses from the high school, Case Middle School, H.T. Wiley Intermediate School and some of the elementary schools. These holds apply to students that ride a bus to the following streets:

High Street

Emerson Street

Mechanic Street

Olive Street

Jefferson Street

All students effected by this are being held at the schools they attend.

WCSD said that parents are permitted to pick up their students as the District is awaiting guidance from law enforcement.