SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Watertown community gathered on Saturday night to pay tribute to the two people who were killed in a shooting this week, Maxine Quigg and Terence O’Brien.

On Wednesday, the two were gunned down by a former coworker at their real estate office on Clinton Street.

The suspect was later found by police in his truck with a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearly a hundred miles from the scene.