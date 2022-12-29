WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in Watertown on December 29 at approximately 12:01 a.m. in a residential home on 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown, no occupants were injured.

The Watertown Fire Department’s Engine 3 responded to the fire and found the 2-story home on fire on both floors, with fire venting out the second-floor window.

As heavy fire was found throughout most of the first and second floors, two handlines were placed into service to extinguish the fire. Companies including Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 2, Truck 1, Rescue and Chief 3 all responded.

The Watertown Police Department, GEMS, Fort Drum Fire Department, National Grid and City Code Department all assisted at the scene. The Black River Fire Department also provided a ladder company to standby in Watertown Station 1 to cover the city for any additional fire calls.

Even though the fire was strong, the house sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the City of Watertown Fire Investigations.