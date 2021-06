FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown announced on Thursday that all New York State COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming 4th of July celebration in Thompson Park on July 1 have been lifted.

Attendees will have to comply with CDC guidelines, meaning those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask.

The city will not be screening for vaccinations and will rely on the honor system to meet the requirements of the federal guidelines.