Watertown man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob local market with pair of scissors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon, after he allegedly tried to rob a market with a pair of scissors.

According to police, officers responded to the Franklin St. Market at approximately 12:52 p.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.

It was reported that a man, armed with a pair of scissors, demanded cigarettes and cash from the store clerk.

Police say another man entered the store during the attempted robbery, and the man with the scissors left the scene.

A witness then followed the suspect to a home in the City of Watertown where he was located by police and brought to the police station for questioning.

The suspect was later identified as 28-year-old Matthew Cobb of Watertown, and he was arrested and charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon and first degree robbery.

Police say Cobb is being held at the police station while he awaits his arraignment.