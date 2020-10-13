Watertown man arrested for 121 sex offense charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Watertown man on 121 sex offense charges.

Jay Rogers, 42, of Watertown, has been arrested on the following charges:

54 counts of rape in the first degree

64 counts of criminal sex act in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Rape in the third degree

Criminal sex act in the third degree

Menacing in the second degree

Forcible touching

Endangering the welfare of a child

Rogers had just been released rom a correctional facility in the state of Georgia.

He was then arrested again for an investigation that started in November of 2017. Rogers was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building pending arraignment.