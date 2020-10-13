Watertown man arrested for 121 sex offense charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Watertown man on 121 sex offense charges.
Jay Rogers, 42, of Watertown, has been arrested on the following charges:
- 54 counts of rape in the first degree
- 64 counts of criminal sex act in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Rape in the third degree
- Criminal sex act in the third degree
- Menacing in the second degree
- Forcible touching
- Endangering the welfare of a child
Rogers had just been released rom a correctional facility in the state of Georgia.
He was then arrested again for an investigation that started in November of 2017. Rogers was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
