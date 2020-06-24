Watertown man arrested for removing Pride flag

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Watertown man that removed a Pride flag from the city’s flag pole has been arrested.

Watertown Police announced that Donnie Lee Barrigar, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of third degree criminal trespassing.

Over the weekend, Barrigar posted a video of himself on YouTube removing the flag and stuffing it into a City Hall drop box.

The act prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ask State Police to investigate the case, adding that the “state cannot allow a bigot to bully the Watertown community.”