WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 32-year-old Watertown man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a gun at another person on Sunday morning.

Watertown City Police charged Thomas Wimbley after he allegedly fired two shots at another man after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1815 Olmstead Drive.

A press release said Wimbley reportedly fired a 9mm handgun at Reandre Allen, who was not struck by the bullets. Wimbley then ran away, according to the release.

Wimbley was arrested on Monday, Dec. 4, and was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building without bail pending arraignment.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call 315-782-2233.