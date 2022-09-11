WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 49-year-old Watertown man has been taken into custody after shooting another man in the legs, according to police.

Watertown Police say Marcus Taylor (49) allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in legs. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Taylor was located on Route 12 in Watertown just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night where he was taken into custody.

He’s charged with two Class B felonies including assault in the first degree and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree. Taylor is being held while pending arraignment.

If any members of the public have information related to this incident, please call

the Watertown Police Department at (315)782-2233

Watertown Police were assisted by New York State Police, the Jefferson

County Sheriff’s Office, the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Watertown City Fire

Department, and Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service.