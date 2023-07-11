SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Watertown has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a sawed-off shotgun.

25-year-old Rafael Rondon, from Watertown, who also took part in the January 6 raid in 2021 at the U.S. Capitol Building, has pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered Iver Johnson’s Arms & Cycle Works 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Rondon will also face sentencing in Washington, D.C. for his conviction related to the January 6 2021 Capitol Breach, on September 12, 2023 in Washington, D.C. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement of Rondon’s sentencing on Tuesday.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Rondon admitted to possessing the sawed-off shotgun, which was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law. The shotgun had a barrel length of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches.

Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. also sentenced Rondon to a three year term of supervised release, to begin after his imprisonment, and ordered forfeiture of the sawed-off shotgun.

In regards to Rondon’s sentencing for the Capitol breach, Rondon pled guilty on December 5, 2022 in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, for his activities inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

This Northern District of New York case was investigated by the FBI Albany Joint Terrorism Task Force, with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen Green and Richard Southwick prosecuted the case.