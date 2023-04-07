WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Watertown Police officer, Ernest Miller, has been arrested for driving a marked patrol car, while in uniform, while under the influence of alcohol.

Miller’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was determined to be 0.17%. He was sent home from duty that day.

Watertown Police Department investigated this driving while intoxicated incident on March 7.

Miller was arrested on April 7.

Around 10:10 a.m. he was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), following turning himself in.

He was processed and released and is scheduled to appear in City of Watertown Court on April 26.

Miller has been suspended without pay from the department.