WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lawmakers in Watertown said “no” to setting up retail shops for marijuana products north of New York City.

The city council opted out of the state’s new marijuana legalization law on Monday night.

New York approved a legalization bill in March that will allow sales of recreational-use cannabis.

Sales are expected to begin next year, but the state law allows local governments to pass stricter rules on marijuana use and to prohibit retail dispensaries.