Watertown panel discusses changes to plan controlling water levels on Lake Ontario

WATERTOWN, NY (WSYR-TV) — IJC Commissioner Jane Corwin took part in a panel discussion in Watertown this afternoon to discuss water levels on Lake Ontario.
She says the group is looking at “Plan 2014” to see if changes can be made.
Plan 2014 is the scheme which regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River.
“Assume something like this could happen again even if it doesn’t happen this year or next year or the year after, it’ll probably happen in 20 years,” Corwin said.
Jefferson County legislators expressed interest in getting more involved in committees looking into our area’s flooding, and they are trying to figure out if Plan 2014 needs any changes.
